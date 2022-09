President Museveni aids Kasese landslide victims

President Yoweri Museveni has offered five million shillings to each of the families of the Kasese mudslide victims. The mudslides, which occurred on Wednesday this week, claimed 15 lives and left scores injured. While delivering the money on behalf of the President, State minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye called upon people living in eco fragile areas to vacate them in order to avert similar catastrophes from occurring again.