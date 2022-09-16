President Museveni advises Total Energies against backing out

President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned French oil Company Total Energies of the legal battles ahead if it listens to the advice of the European Parliament and pulls out of Uganda's Oil project. The EU Parliament accuses Uganda and Tanzania of serious environmental and human rights violations in the process of extracting oil in Bunyoro and construction of the Crude Oil Pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania. Museveni told the NRM caucus about the binding agreements Uganda and Total energies have.