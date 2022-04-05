Preparations for Oulanyah’s burial in high gear in Omoro district

In Omoro district, the home of former speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah preparations for his funeral are in high gear. The work going on includes constructions works on his house, where his body will lie in state, on arrival on Wednesday. Security has also been tightened in the area, where at least 20,000 people are expected for the funeral. However, there are concerns that the locals are inadequately supported, as they only have 10,000 seats.