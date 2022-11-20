Preparations for former DP leader Ssemogerere's funeral in high gear

Preparations for the final send-off of former DP President Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere are in high gear. The family will be heading to Lubaga Cathedral for a requiem mass at 2 pm before the body is taken to his home in Nattale Nkumba, this evening. Nkumba is where he made his first home after Ssese islands before Lubaga. We have a snippet of the situation in Nkumba, where family and relatives are currently gathered to pay their last respects.