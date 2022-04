Premier Nabbanja wants parish development model plans fastracked

Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja has called for a fast-tracking of plans to roll out the parish development model in Kakumiro. Addressing local leaders at her home, she challenged them to embrace mindset change, when it comes to encouraging people to improve local revenues. Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi weighed in that local leaders have a pivotal role to play in the success of the model.