Premier Nabbanja raises funds for new NRM building

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has warned environmental activists against sabotaging the construction of the East African crude oil pipeline. Tayebwa made the remarks while officiating at the belated women’s day celebrations in Kakumiro district, where he was also accompanied by area woman MP and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. As ALI MIVULE reports, the function saw over UGX 300 million raised to construct the NRM House in Kakumiro.