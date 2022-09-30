Premier Nabbanja, minister and SFC boss meet NUP leaders over missing persons

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has made a commitment to provide a comprehensive response on the matter of missing persons, especially the supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform political party. On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga tabled in Parliament a list of several persons who he said have not been seen since November 2020 as presidential election campaigns began. Premier Nabbanja's commitment followed a meeting held on Friday, 30th September 2022 chaired by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa. Others in attendance were the Prime Minister, Minister for Security Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi, the Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command Brig. Charity Bainabaabo and some leaders of NUP, including Mukono North MP, Abdullah Kiwanuka who spoke to NTV