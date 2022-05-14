Premier Nabbanja calls for local income groups

Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja has asked the local population in Bunyoro Sub-Region to utilise the Parish Development Model to improve their own livelihoods. Speaking as Chief Guest at the area's Women’s Day Celebrations for Hoima District held at Kyabigambire Sub-County Headquarters, Nabbanja urged communities can get actively involved in intensive farming by growing crops like Bananas, Avocados, Onions, tomatoes, cabbages, poultry rearing, livestock among others which they can supply to the Oil Companies.