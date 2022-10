Pre-dawn fire at Salama school left 11 children dead, six injured

Eleven children dead and six others were injured in a fire at Salama School for the Blind in Kisoga, Mukono. That was the tragic news this morning. The children with serious burns were immediately rushed to the hospital for first aid. Four of the children were later transferred to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital. NTV's cameras followed the events that unfolded in the hospitals after the incident.