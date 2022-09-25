Poultry farmers up in arms about tax imposed on concentrate feed

Several trucks loaded with animal and bird concentrate feed are stuck at Malaba Border with Kenya following the re-introduction of Value Added Tax on these products. The Poultry Association of Uganda labels the taxes illegal since they were exempted through an amendment to the Value Added Tax Act in 2017. Uganda Revenue Authority says this is not a new tax and they are scrutinising the classification of these concentrates which are supposed to be taxed.