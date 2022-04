POST COVID-19 LEARNING: School heads reflect on lessons from first term

With the end of the first term, school heads are reflecting on lessons from the resumption of schooling following a two-year break, imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some point out that more learners showed up with increased indiscipline and low concentration in class, which have been their biggest challenges. However, the rising cost of commodities has left these headteachers considering whether to increase tuition fees.