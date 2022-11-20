POPULATION GROWTH: Planners note need to meet the needs of the youth

The world population hit the eight billion mark on 15th November. In Uganda's case, majority of the population are young people struggling with numerous challenges like unemployment which has dogged Uganda for years. NTV has heard from some youths who dropped out of school that they are finding it hard to survive in Kampala City after the authorities banned street vending. Dr. Ibrahim Okumu of Makerere University School of Economics proposes the inclusion of vocational skilling in the curriculum and provide skilling centers for school dropouts as part of the solution to unemployment.