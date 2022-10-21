POPULATION GROWTH HEADACHE :Experts call for investment in the people to boost devt

Experts say Uganda will need to double its investments in its people for it to raise a quality population to guarantee a robust human resource that will make a significant contribution to the country's socio-economic development. The experts are calling for more support towards the girl child, child health and education among other factors for a better demographic dividend. Reports show that Uganda has the second highest population growth rate in the East African region after Kenya.