Popular centenary park bar burns to the ground

Police has successfully extinguished a huge fire at Heights bar and restaurant in Centenary park, in Kampala. However, not before the wooden structure of bar was virtually wiped out. According to witnesses the fire started after an unidentified cleaner trying to set fire to a pile of rubbish, saw his blaze spread to the structure of that previously housed the heights bar. Salim Uhuru the Kampala Mayor has urged business owners to acquire fire fighting equipment at all times to avoid losing property in fires.