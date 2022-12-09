POOR ROAD CONDITION: Njeru residents protest poor state of roads

Police in Buikwe district have used tear gas to disperse protesters who closed the Jinja-Kampala highway in Njeru division for hours, protesting the poor state of the road in their area. The residents expressed their dissatisfaction with roads authority UNRA for failing to repair this damaged section of the road, which has been behind numerous accidents as well as slowing down traffic. 3 people have been arrested in connection with the demonstrations with police pointing out that some of them were taking advantage of the situation to rob and loot other residents.