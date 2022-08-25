Poor quality CCTV cameras a concern in Mubende

The members of parliament on the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee have expressed concern over the poor quality of CCTV cameras installed in Mubende for security surveillance. During their visit to Mubende Central Police Station on the monitoring, functionality, and availability of CCTV cameras mission, the MP's established that the security cameras in Mubende capture poor images that make it difficult for face recognition in case someone commits a crime.