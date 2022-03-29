Police to investigate those making false claims about Oulanyah's death

By Juma Kirya More by this Author

Police says that they are looking into the videos and statements issued by various people, alleging that the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya did not die of natural causes.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says they are also scrutinizing statements to be made during and after the burial of Oulanyah. This follows a directive by the president on the matter.

Last week, President Museveni directed the police to look into statements making the rounds both in mainstream media and social media, that the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah had not died of natural causes.

“We are going to go for them because I have heard some people say that Oulanyah was killed. The police are going to come and ask for more information,” President Museveni said on Friday after the election of a new speaker and her deputy.



Among the people that made such statements is the father of the deceased speaker, Nathan Okori, and the Acholi paramount chief, Acholi David Acana II.



“Is poisoning now an ope method of elimination in Uganda? Who is behind it? Is it an individual or an organized entity? I say so because of alleged comments that have been made about this,” the paramount Chief of Acholi, Rwot David One Acana II said.



On Monday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says they are looking into similar statements made by various people on the matter.



“What we are doing right now is transcribing the footage, the videos, we are trolling all digital platforms and getting evidence,” Enanga says.



Enanga adds that soon after the burial of Oulanyah such people will be invited to the police to help with investigations into the matter.



“Of course, it is common practice that these days when a VIP dies, it appeared he does not die of natural causes. There has to be something. I think that should stop because the medical experts are there who indicate the cause of death,” Enanga told the media.



The police have also beefed up security at the two residences of the late Speaker Oulanyah in Muyenga and Omoro.