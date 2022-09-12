Police to investigate alleged assassination plot against Speaker Among

Police has kickstarted investigations into the recent allegations by the Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, who purports that a group of unscrupulous individuals are targeting her with death threats. According to Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, security has been beefed up at the precincts of Parliament and also the residence of the Speaker Anita Among to ensure her safety. The revelation was made during the weekly Police briefing at the Police Headquarters in Naguru.