Police threatens to withdraw bodyguards from abusive principals

The police have warned that they plan to withdraw services from abusive principals, especially those who are working as escorts or bodyguards to some VIPs. According to the police director of operations, Edward Ochom most of their officers deployed to guard or escort some VIPs have been violently abused by their principals, who occasionally assign them to do other duties not prescribed by law. Some highly trained constables had been reduced to gatekeepers or herdsmen, while others are made to carry personal effects of their principals. His warning came as Ochom presided at a pass-out ceremony for counter-terrorism and scene of crime officers at their training school in Olilim.