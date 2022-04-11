Police summons 5 people over Oulanyah poison claims

The police have summoned Nathan Okori, the father of the former speaker of parliament as well as NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi and Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya to explain their positions on the cause of Jacob Oulanyah's death. The officials are being asked to substantiate information initially laid out by Nathan Okori, insisting that Oulanyah was poisoned, leading to his death, last month.