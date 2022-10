Police, stakeholders step up campaign to avoid fire outbreaks

In a space of about 6 months, 40 fires have broken out in 39 schools and institutions. According to a police report, boarding and private schools have been the most affected. Police is now urging the school administrators to be vigilant and implement the safety guidelines that the Education Ministry provided. The revelations were made during the launch of the Fire Safety Education Campaign for schools by Vivo Energy and it's partners.