Police should act professionally - Minister Baryomunsi on poison allegations

Minister Chris Baryomunsi has asked the police to act professionally. This is after police summoned Jacob Oulanyah's father Nathan Okori for questioning over alleged claims that the deceased Speaker of parliament was poisoned. Among those summoned, are NRM Vice Chairman for Buganda, Godfrey Kiwanda who also said Oulanyah told him he had been poisoned, and Robert Kyagulanyi the NUP President who recently urged police to fastrack investigations into these allegations.