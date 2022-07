POLICE SHOOT MUKONO MAN: Shooting victim failed to stop at police roadblock

A mechanic and a resident of Wantoni in Mukono is nursing wounds in CPR Medical Centre after he was shot by security operatives in Katosi, Mukono district. He just received a lift from a businessman who was driving from Katosi. Police say bullets were fired to warn the driver of the car to stop after the joint security patrol team had signaled him. He was shot as they drove away.