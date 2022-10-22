POLICE RECRUITMENT: West Nile recruitment team fails to meet its target

The Uganda Police Force recruitment team in West Nile has failed to meet its target after some of the applicants who expressed interest in working as probation police constables and drivers failed to meet the requirements while others didn't show up for the exercise. The two days exercise was targeted to recruit 100 people to join the police force from the districts of Koboko, Maracha, Nebbi, Pakwach, Zombo, Yumbe, Arua,Madi Okollo, and Terego Districts respectively. In Rwenzori Region in Fort Portal City, Mr Vincent Twesige the Rwenzori West Region Communication Officer said that the turn up was good after selecting 63 people and 45 turned up and out of 45, 14 are women which are highly recommended for increased participation of women into police forces.