Police raise concern about ability to fight fires

There is increasing concern about the police force's readiness to fight rampant fire outbreaks, that have left substantial losses across the country. On Saturday, a fire wiped out several businesses in Nakivubo. Last week, the Ministry of Agriculture stores in Wandegeya were gutted by fire. There have been several school fires this year. But the police say most of the damage is also caused by the challenges they face in cutting out fires, including the shortage of fire hydrants. Our team looked at the situation in Jinja and Kampala.