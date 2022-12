Police look into Kyabadaza station attack that claimed 2 lives

Police are hunting three unknown assailants who reportedly raided a police station in Kyabadaza, Butambala district to aid the escape of two suspected cattle thieves. The assailants not only set fire to the police station after rescuing their colleagues but also shot and killed two residents of Budde sub-county in the same district. Police say no guns were taken from this police station, but a manhunt is underway.