Police insist enforcement operations to continue

The Police have vowed to continue carrying out enforcement operations in downtown Kampala, including the Kiseka market, in order to weed out criminals. The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the police have intelligence, pointing out the locations of criminals by impersonators of being mechanics in the area. As JJINGO FRANCIS reports, mechanics in this area have complained about harassment by police who regularly carry out arbitrary arrests.