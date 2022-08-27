Police hunt for midwife over ignored patient

Authorities in Bukomansimbi are investigating a case in which several midwives neglected a pregnant woman at Butenga Health Centre IV, which led to her losing her two-month-old pregnancy. Noel Rukiza had arrived at the health centre, feeling some pain in the abdomen. According to her husband Christopher Mugumya, a one Hawah Namulugu declined to attend to the patient, unless she took a CT scan. Later, the matter was reported to the deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax, who is now looking into the matter along with the police. The District Health Officer Dr Alfred Kato as condemned the actions of his workers saying a follow-up shall be made.