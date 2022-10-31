Police hold Red Cross workers for violating lockdown rules

Police has released thirteen health workers attached to the Uganda Red Cross Society on bond, a day after they were arrested for reportedly flouting lockdown restrictions in Mubende. Police earlier reported that the health workers were found in a bar in the Ebola hit district, but the Uganda Red Cross society denied any such claim. According to Red Cross, the volunteers are part of the safe and dignified burial team handling Ebola cases in the central district of Mubende.