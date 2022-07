Police gun down two suspected robbers in Jinja city

Police in Jinja city has confirmed that they gunned down two suspected robbers who were travelling on a motorbike on Lubogo road. This follows several complaints filed at Jinja city police station from residents reporting rampant attacks in the area. According to police, the suspects were found in possession of a machete. Residents had previously accused police of doing nothing to curb insecurity in the area.