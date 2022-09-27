Police foil meeting called by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago over body-boda census row

Police blocked a consultative meeting between leaders of Boda-boda cyclists in Kampala and the political committee of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) mandated to oversee the proposed ordinance to regulate the Boda-boda transport sector which was supposed to take place at the city hall. Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Patrick Onyango, says they acted to deter the Spread of Ebola. The Lord mayor Erias Lukwago and the Lord councillors say KCCA’s technical wing did not inform them that the meeting had been cancelled.