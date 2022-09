POLICE EBOLA PREPAREDNESS: Police officers cautioned on vigilance during work

The Police Director of Health Services, Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, has called upon all police officers to be extra vigilant in the course of their work in the wake of the Ebola outbreak. Dr Byaruhanga said that the police have put in place measures at the police posts and stations to regulate access by members of the public even as he gave assurance that the police services will run normally across the country.