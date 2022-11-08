Police continue action against Boda Boda riders in the city

Boda Boda riders have urged the police to be specific about what is required of them so that their motorcycles are not impounded in a traffic operation on errant riders. Today only a few bodas have been impounded and that was early in the morning. The motorcycles taken from yesterday's operation are parked at various police stations and the riders claim they are being asked to pay 50,000 shillings but no receipt is issued. Some riders say their machines have been impounded twice in two days yet they have most of the requirements like the helmet, riding permit and a reflector jacket.