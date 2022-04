Police clarifies attack on Principal Judge, says it was an explosive not bullets

The police now say an improvised explosive device went off on Saturday, as the motorcade of the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija, went by. However, the force also dismissed claims that the roadside incident was a direct assassination attempt on Zeija. The information counters the earlier reports that Justice Zeija's convoy was confronted by gunmen who shot at the principal judge although no one was injured.