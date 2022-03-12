Police block efforts to evict building committee from office in Masaka

Police have been deployed at the Nyendo-Mukungwe division building to intervene during a scuffle as the chairperson of the newly created Masaka City Building Control Committee, Alice Nannungi and her committee members resisted plans to have them evicted from their new offices. The scuffle started when the division mayor, Henry Mulindwa stormed the new offices and ordered the enforcement team to close the offices after Nannungi reportedly confiscated the room where her offices are now located .