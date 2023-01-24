Police block Besigye-Kyagulanyi meeting

Police and the army has blocked a planned indoor meeting at which opposition leaders Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi had been invited to speak on oil and gas. A Police Commander says the meeting had not been cleared by the Inspector General of police as required by law, much to the chagrin of Besigye. As Edward Muhumuza reports, the organisers described the police behaviour as unlawful and said they will reschedule the meeting and still invite the two politicians.