POLICE ATTACKS : Two suspects killed in Matugga police raid

Two people are dead after they were shot by the Police Flying Squad in Matugga, Wakiso District. While explaining the matter, the police linked the two victims to the attack against a police post in Busiika in Luwero District where two police officers were killed and another incident in Kyabadaza in Butambala District that saw two residents shot and killed while the police post in the area was also set ablaze.