Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News In recorded speech, Uhuru refuses to mention, congratulate Ruto
  • 2 News Kenya's Ruto extends 'hand of brotherhood' to vote rivals
  • 3 News Raila Odinga says respects but disagrees with court ruling
  • 4 World Liz Truss named as UK's third woman prime minister
  • 5 News William Ruto: From chicken hawker to Kenya's president-elect