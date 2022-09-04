Police arrests woman caught torturing son on video

Police in the Savannah region of Luwero district is holding Dorothy Nabulime for assaulting and torturing her biological child yesterday, following a viral video. Nabulime, who says she is 22 years old, has been detained at the Luwero central police station as investigations continue. Jjingo Francis has been following the case after a neighbour recorded Nabulime on her phone, raising public concern over the matter. We warn you that some of you may find the images in this story disturbing...