Police arrests promoter Abitex after event crash

The Police are holding music promoter Abbey Musinguzi of Abitex Promotions, following the stampede that claimed 10 lives at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba, Wakiso District on the eve of the New Year. Musinguzi, who was in charge of the event, is being investigated for negligence. Eyewitnesses say at least nine people died in the stampede a few seconds into the New Year and another victim died today morning. Freedom City Mall was holding a concert, dubbed Party After Party, to usher in the New Year. The revelation came during today's police briefing.