Police arrests nearly 200 in move to stop crime

Police working with other security organs have arrested 198 people in the areas of Bugembe, Buhumbuli East and west, Wanyama, Katende, Buwekula, Danida, Soweto, and Kikalamoja. This happened in an operation intended to decrease the number of criminals in communities. 137 of the 198 are currently detained in Nalufenya police cells as they wait to be taken to court.