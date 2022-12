Police arrest three on suspicion of attacking 13-yr old girl

Police in Kabale district on Monday morning arrested three suspects who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kabale regional referral hospital. The District Police Commander, Kabale Abel Ruganza said the victim a resident of Kyarugondo village Kamuganhuzi Sub County was raped and left unconscious.The incident happened on Sunday at around 8PM at Nyakasharara trading centre.