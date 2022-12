Police arrest driver of trailer which overturned, killed one

Police have arrested the driver of a trailer that hit two cars and rammed into two shops in Walusiba village in Nama sub-county along the Kampala- Jinja highway, killing one person and eight people injured in Mukono district. It has been established that the trailer driver lost control of the vehicle. But the residents have blamed this accident on the poor state of the highway which has turned it into danger.