Police arrest a Jinja man for killing his wife

Police in Jinja are holding a man suspected to have killed his wife over the weekend. Moses Tenywa a resident of Soweto village in Jinja is accused of having murdered his wife Annet Nabirye after the two disagreed over a family matter. Tenywa is reported to have first attempted to commit suicide after the murder before he was arrested and rushed to Jinja referral hospital to save his life.