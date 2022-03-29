Police arrest 2 in connection with torture video

By Ali Mivule More by this Author

Police have identified a man in a video that shows his body bound in barbed wire and melted plastic being poured onto his back. Brian Njuba is a plumber and resident of Lungujja in the Rubaga division of Kampala. According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, two people have been arrested in connection with the act.



In a video that went viral on Saturday, Brian Njuba is seen lying on the floor while someone holds a piece of hot melting plastic which he drops all over his back.

Njuba’s arms are bound tightly to his body with barbed wire and his mouth is gagged with a cloth and tied with a string. One of the people tormenting him wore a t-shirt with NRM on the back.

Police revealed that the incident took place in Room 6, at Lovely Inn Guest House in Ggaba, Kampala.



Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says Njuba’s tormentors lured him to the guest house on the pretence that they needed some plumbing work and that they had got his contact from posters that he puts in different locations. Njuba told the police that he left his home in Lungujja only to get to the guest house and be tortured under unclear circumstances.



“Upon reaching the room, they immediately pounced on him. They stripped him naked. He was viciously tortured. His testicles were tied with ropes, the mouth gagged using stockings and selected parts of his body were burnt using hot melting plastic,” Enanga says.



NTV traced Lovely Inn in Ggaba. Police say they have arrested the manager and an employee to help with investigations.

“..that is the owner of the hotel called Brian Tumushabe and also the lady who was attending the shift Mercy Namagembe because sometimes they take some of the guidelines issued to them for granted. This is somebody who could have lost his life due to negligence and lack of vigilance,” Enanga says.



Enanga says the incident might be politically motivated since the video was carefully captured leaving out a lot of detail.



“The recorder of the video only managed to display a yellow T-Shirt written on NRM at the back to probably reveal that the assailants subscribe to, maybe, the party. The victim reveals that he had zero connection with the strangers,” Enanga says.



Njuba has been admitted to Mulago referral hospital.