Police arrest 178 suspects in connection with machete attacks

The police is holding 178 suspects in connection with a spate of attacks by machete-wielding gangs in Kampala and Wakiso. The attacks claimed two lives and left several other people injured. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the suspects, aged between 18 and 24 years, were picked up after the victims reported to the police. Enanga is now calling for increased public vigilance, including the installation of alarm bells on their houses.