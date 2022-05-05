Police accused of frustrating robbery case

The former Assistant Commissioner of Police Sam Omara says his life is in danger. He spoke to journalists in Kampala about his frustrations with the force that he served for many years before he retired in 2020. Omara accused police detectives of colluding with the wrong elements to castigate him as he followed up on a case in which a bulldozer and an excavator belonging to a company he works with were allegedly stolen and sold in transit to Rwanda. The police spokesperson Fred Enanga has told NTV that there is no case reference number in their records on the complaints Omala raises.