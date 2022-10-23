Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Former MP contestant Jakana Nadduli is dead - family
  • 2 News Sudan still mired in crisis a year since latest coup
  • 3 World UK's Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM
  • 4 National Mulago Ebola cases rise to five
  • 5 News Kenyan nurse stabbed to death by patient in the US