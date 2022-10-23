PM orders arrest of CAO, engineers over alleged roads fraud

Mpigi district's chief administrative officer is among the officials being investigated after they were arrested on suspicion of authoring false accountability reports. Also arrested on the orders of the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja are Mpigi's current, and former district engineers and the engineer of Gomba district in relation to shoddy road construction in various sub counties. The prime minister, accompanied by NRM leaders met the district local leaders to discuss the state of roads and other services in Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba Districts.