PM Nabbanja wants Elgon people relocated

Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed the Ministry of Lands and the Uganda Wildlife Authority to clearly demarcate the Mt. Elgon National park boundaries to end community conflict. The premier also directed all those that settled in high-risk areas will soon be removed and compensated by the government to settle elsewhere. Her comments came as she met the district leaders of Sebei and Bugisu following a presidential directive to resolve the boundary conflicts between UWA and communities.