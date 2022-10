PM Nabbanja disburses Shs80b to PDM SACCOS

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbajja has disbursed 80.9 billion out of the 1.05 trillion shillings earmarked by the government as revolving funds to 3,237 PDM SACCOs that met all the requirements for the first quarter of July to September. Among them are Nabinganda Parish Development SACCO in Butaleija district, Otuke parish development Sacco in Otuke district and Ajia Tek in Lira district.