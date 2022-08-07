Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Masaka Diocese gets new deaconry, parish
  • 2 National Cosase wants Kamya, Kasaija punished over Shs10b saga
  • 3 World China uses intimidation tactics against Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
  • 4 National Uganda loses Shs56b for convention centre
  • 5 National Kabojja Junior School speaks out on coupling among candidates