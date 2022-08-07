PM Nabbanja camps in Gogonyo to secure win

Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja has today joined the NRM big-wigs in Pallisa to canvass for votes for the NRM flag bearer Derrick Orone. Following her arrival there, the premier appealed to the voters of Gogonyo to cast their vote for the development of their constituency by choosing the NRM candidate. The Gogonyo constituency seat fell vacant when court nullified the election of Orone and ordered for fresh elections over alleged election malpractice, following a petition by his challenger Issa Taligola. Consequently, the electoral commission has nominated Taligola to contest the seat with Orone and Joseph Okoboi Opolot